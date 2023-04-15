Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $450,000 Holdings in Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund reduced its holdings in Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO – Get Rating) by 74.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 85,077 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Two Harbors Investment were worth $450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TWO. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Two Harbors Investment during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. SOL Capital Management CO acquired a new position in Two Harbors Investment during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Two Harbors Investment during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Two Harbors Investment by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 16,110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 2,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Two Harbors Investment during the 1st quarter worth $58,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TWO has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Two Harbors Investment from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Two Harbors Investment in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on Two Harbors Investment from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Two Harbors Investment from $17.50 to $18.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Maxim Group upgraded shares of Two Harbors Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.69.

Two Harbors Investment Stock Performance

Two Harbors Investment Announces Dividend

Shares of Two Harbors Investment stock opened at $13.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. Two Harbors Investment Corp. has a 52 week low of $12.12 and a 52 week high of $21.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.43 and a beta of 1.75.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 4th will be given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 17.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 3rd. Two Harbors Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 148.15%.

Insider Activity at Two Harbors Investment

In related news, CEO William Ross Greenberg sold 7,408 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.99, for a total value of $125,861.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 178,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,029,350.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Mary Kathryn Riskey sold 2,181 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.97, for a total value of $37,011.57. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 68,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,156,437.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO William Ross Greenberg sold 7,408 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.99, for a total transaction of $125,861.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 178,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,029,350.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,492 shares of company stock worth $528,144 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

About Two Harbors Investment

Two Harbors Investment Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which invests in, finances, and manages agency residential mortgage-backed securities, mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets. Its objective is to provide risk-adjusted returns to its stockholders over the long-term, primarily through dividends and secondarily through capital appreciation.

Featured Articles

