Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $473,000 Stock Holdings in KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund decreased its holdings in shares of KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,209 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,227 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in KAR Auction Services were worth $473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in KAR Auction Services by 165.8% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,703 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,686 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new stake in shares of KAR Auction Services in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of KAR Auction Services by 1.7% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 111,272 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,008,000 after purchasing an additional 1,820 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of KAR Auction Services by 1.9% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 107,209 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,987,000 after purchasing an additional 2,031 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of KAR Auction Services by 2.0% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 117,101 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after purchasing an additional 2,325 shares during the last quarter.

Get KAR Auction Services alerts:

KAR Auction Services Price Performance

KAR opened at $13.47 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.04 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.71 and a 200 day moving average of $13.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. KAR Auction Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.15 and a fifty-two week high of $17.70.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KAR Auction Services ( NYSE:KAR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The specialty retailer reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $372.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $361.39 million. KAR Auction Services had a net margin of 15.88% and a return on equity of 4.20%. On average, research analysts expect that KAR Auction Services, Inc. will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

KAR has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of KAR Auction Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of KAR Auction Services in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Bank of America downgraded shares of KAR Auction Services from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $23.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of KAR Auction Services in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.17.

KAR Auction Services Profile

(Get Rating)

KAR Auction Services, Inc engages in the provision of used car auction services and salvage auction services in North America and the United Kingdom. It operates through the following segments: ADESA Auctions and Automotive Finance Corporation (AFC). The ADESA segment provides whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry in North America.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for KAR Auction Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KAR Auction Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.