Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $534,000 Stock Holdings in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund decreased its holdings in shares of Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,142 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 405 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Winnebago Industries were worth $534,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in WGO. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in Winnebago Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $324,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Winnebago Industries by 59.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 17,441 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $942,000 after purchasing an additional 6,496 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Winnebago Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $806,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Winnebago Industries by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 91,603 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,949,000 after purchasing an additional 6,655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in Winnebago Industries by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 28,747 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,553,000 after purchasing an additional 3,458 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.63% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Christopher David West sold 7,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.61, for a total value of $408,158.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 25,383 shares in the company, valued at $1,436,931.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Winnebago Industries Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE WGO opened at $58.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 2.50. Winnebago Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.05 and a 52 week high of $70.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.21 and a beta of 1.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $60.51 and its 200 day moving average is $58.63.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 22nd. The construction company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.56. Winnebago Industries had a return on equity of 28.67% and a net margin of 7.02%. The company had revenue of $866.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $783.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.14 earnings per share. Winnebago Industries’s revenue was down 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Winnebago Industries, Inc. will post 7.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Winnebago Industries Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 12th will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 11th. Winnebago Industries’s payout ratio is currently 11.45%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on WGO shares. Citigroup raised their price target on Winnebago Industries from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Winnebago Industries in a report on Monday, March 20th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Winnebago Industries from $62.00 to $76.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Winnebago Industries in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their target price on Winnebago Industries from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Winnebago Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.00.

Winnebago Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Winnebago Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture of recreational vehicles and marine products. It operates through the following business segments: Towable, Motorhome, and Marine. The Towable segment includes non-motorized vehicles that are designed to be towed by automobiles, pickup trucks, SUVs, and vans and are used as temporary living quarters for recreational travel.

Recommended Stories

