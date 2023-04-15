Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $640,000 Stake in Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,079 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Washington Federal were worth $640,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Washington Federal by 1.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 906,332 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,745,000 after buying an additional 11,031 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Washington Federal by 60.1% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 43,493 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,428,000 after buying an additional 16,323 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Washington Federal by 120.1% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,329 shares of the bank’s stock worth $455,000 after buying an additional 7,274 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Washington Federal by 39.7% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 75,272 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,470,000 after buying an additional 21,388 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of Washington Federal by 10.7% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 23,904 shares of the bank’s stock worth $785,000 after buying an additional 2,305 shares during the period. 80.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on WAFD shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on Washington Federal from $48.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Washington Federal from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Washington Federal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Washington Federal from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th.

Shares of WAFD opened at $28.71 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.98. Washington Federal, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.20 and a 1-year high of $39.17. The company has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.48 and a beta of 0.83.

Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 12th. The bank reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $196.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.50 million. Washington Federal had a net margin of 32.70% and a return on equity of 13.60%. On average, research analysts forecast that Washington Federal, Inc. will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 23rd. This is an increase from Washington Federal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Washington Federal’s payout ratio is 26.04%.

In other news, EVP Cathy E. Cooper sold 15,000 shares of Washington Federal stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.25, for a total transaction of $513,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,092,880.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Washington Federal news, EVP Cathy E. Cooper sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.25, for a total transaction of $513,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 61,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,092,880.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Kim E. Robison sold 7,148 shares of Washington Federal stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total transaction of $243,032.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,915,696. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.46% of the company’s stock.

Washington Federal, Inc engages in the provision of lending, depository, insurance, and other banking services to consumers. It operates under the Commercial Loans and Consumer Loans segments. The Commercial Loans segment is disaggregated into five classes: multi-family, commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, construction, and land acquisition and development.

