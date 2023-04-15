Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $673,000 Stake in Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR – Get Rating) by 14.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 108,979 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 13,950 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Sabre were worth $673,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SABR. Comerica Bank grew its stake in Sabre by 31.8% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 195,963 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,325,000 after purchasing an additional 47,323 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Sabre by 78.7% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 156,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $964,000 after buying an additional 68,700 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Sabre by 74.6% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 22,196 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 9,486 shares in the last quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC lifted its position in shares of Sabre by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 74,752 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Sabre during the fourth quarter worth $66,000.

Shares of NASDAQ SABR opened at $4.07 on Friday. Sabre Co. has a fifty-two week low of $3.66 and a fifty-two week high of $11.73. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.55.

Sabre ( NASDAQ:SABR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $631.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $673.88 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sabre Co. will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Sabre from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Sabre from $7.00 to $6.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sabre in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Sabre in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $4.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sabre currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.38.

Sabre Corp. is a technology solutions provider to the global travel and tourism industry. It provides data-driven business intelligence, mobile, distribution and software-as-a-service solutions. The firm operates through the following segments: Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment provides global travel for suppliers and buyers through a business-to-business travel marketplace.

