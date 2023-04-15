Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Increases Position in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,210 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,718 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $622,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Macroview Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Carnival Co. & during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Carnival Co. & during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Carnival Co. & by 69.8% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 4,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,705 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in Carnival Co. & by 58.3% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in Carnival Co. & during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Carnival Co. & alerts:

Carnival Co. & Trading Down 1.7 %

CCL opened at $9.60 on Friday. Carnival Co. & plc has a one year low of $6.11 and a one year high of $20.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.71 billion, a PE ratio of -2.35 and a beta of 2.22. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.30, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.64.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Carnival Co. & ( NYSE:CCL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by $0.05. Carnival Co. & had a negative return on equity of 57.75% and a negative net margin of 32.68%. The company had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.65) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 173.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Carnival Co. & plc will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

In other Carnival Co. & news, CFO David Bernstein sold 107,119 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.08, for a total transaction of $1,186,878.52. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 286,041 shares in the company, valued at $3,169,334.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 11.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CCL has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Carnival Co. & from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Susquehanna upgraded Carnival Co. & from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Carnival Co. & in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Carnival Co. & from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.58.

Carnival Co. & Profile

(Get Rating)

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise, Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes the Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Carnival Co. & Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carnival Co. & and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.