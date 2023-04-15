Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Invests $620,000 in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund bought a new position in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 50,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $620,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ELAN. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 27,030,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,454,000 after buying an additional 4,872,640 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health during the 1st quarter valued at about $83,259,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 286.5% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,062,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,430,000 after buying an additional 3,011,622 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,217,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,027,000 after buying an additional 1,631,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 12,105,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,825,000 after buying an additional 1,541,163 shares during the last quarter.
In related news, Director R David Hoover acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.13 per share, for a total transaction of $111,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 155,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,725,150. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Elanco Animal Health news, Director R David Hoover bought 10,000 shares of Elanco Animal Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.13 per share, for a total transaction of $111,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 155,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,725,150. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey N. Simmons bought 15,000 shares of Elanco Animal Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.60 per share, with a total value of $144,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $432,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.
Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $988.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $980.94 million. Elanco Animal Health had a negative net margin of 1.74% and a positive return on equity of 7.57%. The business’s revenue was down 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $18.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.50.
Elanco Animal Health, Inc innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers products through the following four categories: Companion Animal Disease Prevention, Companion Animal Therapeutics, Food Animal Future Protein & Health, and Food Animal Ruminants & Swine.
