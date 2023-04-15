Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Lowers Position in Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund cut its holdings in shares of Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,304 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 479 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Gibraltar Industries were worth $473,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gibraltar Industries during the 1st quarter worth $67,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 323.2% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,625 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Gibraltar Industries during the 3rd quarter worth $78,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,035 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 60.8% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,160 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares during the period. 98.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gibraltar Industries Price Performance

ROCK opened at $47.58 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $50.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.12. Gibraltar Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.58 and a 12-month high of $57.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.59 and a beta of 1.14.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Gibraltar Industries ( NASDAQ:ROCK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.01. Gibraltar Industries had a return on equity of 13.17% and a net margin of 5.93%. The firm had revenue of $313.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. Gibraltar Industries’s revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Gibraltar Industries, Inc. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ROCK shares. TheStreet upgraded Gibraltar Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on Gibraltar Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Gibraltar Industries Profile

Gibraltar Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and provision of products and services for the renewable energy, residential, and infrastructure markets. It operates through the following segments: Residential, Infrastructure, Renewable and Agtech. The Residential segment includes roof and foundation ventilation products, rain dispersion products and roofing accessories, centralized mail systems, and electronic package solutions.

