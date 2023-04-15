Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Lowers Position in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund cut its holdings in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating) by 94.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,064 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 19,530 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $141,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WCN. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Waste Connections by 193.6% in the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 8,643,709 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,184,447,000 after acquiring an additional 5,699,706 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Waste Connections by 34.7% during the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,291,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,565,922,000 after buying an additional 2,907,249 shares during the last quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of Waste Connections by 1,392.6% during the third quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 1,865,606 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $252,099,000 after buying an additional 1,740,616 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in shares of Waste Connections by 165.2% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,387,504 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $316,337,000 after buying an additional 1,487,402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Waste Connections by 10.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,966,911 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,346,827,000 after buying an additional 981,635 shares during the last quarter. 85.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $158.00 to $153.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $152.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Waste Connections in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $154.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Waste Connections from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Waste Connections has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.88.

Insider Buying and Selling

Waste Connections Stock Performance

In related news, SVP Robert Michael Cloninger sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.55, for a total value of $200,325.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,035,836.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In related news, SVP Robert Michael Cloninger sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.55, for a total value of $200,325.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,035,836.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director William J. Razzouk sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.61, for a total transaction of $135,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $465,277.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,700 shares of company stock worth $1,177,955. 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

WCN opened at $143.10 on Friday. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 52-week low of $113.50 and a 52-week high of $148.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $36.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $135.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $135.02.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. Waste Connections had a net margin of 11.59% and a return on equity of 14.23%. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. Waste Connections’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Waste Connections Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were issued a $0.255 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.58%.

Waste Connections Company Profile

Waste Connections, Inc engages in the provision of non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, and disposal services. The firm offers its services to residential, commercial, landfill and transfer stations, and industries such as office, apartments multi-family, construction and demolition, property management, retail, restaurant, and manufacturing.

Featured Stories

