Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Makes New Investment in Agiliti, Inc. (NYSE:AGTI)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Agiliti, Inc. (NYSE:AGTI – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 11,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $181,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in shares of Agiliti by 2.9% in the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,828,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,780,000 after purchasing an additional 108,107 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Agiliti by 3.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,537,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,619,000 after purchasing an additional 107,055 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Agiliti by 3.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,107,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,473,000 after purchasing an additional 92,306 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Agiliti by 22.4% in the third quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 2,272,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,516,000 after purchasing an additional 415,672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new position in shares of Agiliti in the third quarter worth about $18,815,000.

Get Agiliti alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AGTI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Agiliti from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Agiliti from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Agiliti from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.86.

Agiliti Price Performance

AGTI stock opened at $16.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Agiliti, Inc. has a one year low of $14.15 and a one year high of $23.03. The stock has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 76.24, a P/E/G ratio of 18.11 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.77.

Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.01. Agiliti had a net margin of 2.69% and a return on equity of 10.90%. The business had revenue of $281.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $272.42 million. On average, analysts predict that Agiliti, Inc. will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Agiliti news, EVP Lee M. Neumann sold 30,102 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.57, for a total value of $438,586.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $563,086.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Lee M. Neumann sold 30,102 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.57, for a total value of $438,586.14. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $563,086.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lee M. Neumann sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.28, for a total transaction of $76,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 53,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $819,726.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 67,804 shares of company stock valued at $998,237 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.16% of the company’s stock.

Agiliti Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Agiliti, Inc engages in manufacturing, management, maintenance, and mobilization of mission-critical, regulated, reusable medical devices. It also offers comprehensive medical equipment management and service solutions to reduce capital and operating expenses, increase medical equipment and staff productivity and support improved patient safety and outcomes.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Agiliti, Inc. (NYSE:AGTI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Agiliti Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agiliti and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.