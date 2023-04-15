Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Makes New Investment in Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 66,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $364,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Payoneer Global by 191.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,792,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,035,000 after acquiring an additional 16,940,356 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Payoneer Global by 9.7% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,601,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,383,186 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Payoneer Global in the third quarter worth $86,560,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Payoneer Global by 5.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,604,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,855,000 after acquiring an additional 257,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Payoneer Global by 19,806.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,775,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,839,000 after acquiring an additional 3,756,652 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Payoneer Global alerts:

Insider Activity at Payoneer Global

In other news, SVP Itai Perry sold 6,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.57, for a total value of $35,759.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 170,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $948,693.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, SVP Itai Perry sold 6,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.57, for a total value of $35,759.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 170,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $948,693.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Tsafi Goldman sold 26,861 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.57, for a total transaction of $149,615.77. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 785,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,377,117.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 181,136 shares of company stock valued at $1,047,480 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.48% of the company’s stock.

Payoneer Global Price Performance

Shares of PAYO opened at $5.62 on Friday. Payoneer Global Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.33 and a 1-year high of $8.04. The stock has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of -140.46 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.07.

Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.01. Payoneer Global had a negative net margin of 1.91% and a negative return on equity of 8.35%. The firm had revenue of $183.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.25 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Payoneer Global Inc. will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PAYO shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Payoneer Global in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Payoneer Global from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Payoneer Global in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Payoneer Global in a research note on Monday, February 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Payoneer Global from $9.00 to $6.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Payoneer Global has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.50.

Payoneer Global Profile

(Get Rating)

Payoneer Global Inc operates a payment and commerce-enabling platform that facilitates marketplaces, platforms and online merchants worldwide. It delivers a suite of services that includes cross-border payments, B2B accounts payable/accounts receivable, multi-currency account, physical and virtual Mastercard cards, working capital, merchant, tax, compliance and risk, and others.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Payoneer Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Payoneer Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.