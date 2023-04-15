Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Makes New Investment in RXO, Inc. (NYSE:RXO)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of RXO, Inc. (NYSE:RXO – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 33,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $578,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Secure Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of RXO during the 4th quarter worth approximately $374,000. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of RXO during the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,372,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of RXO during the 4th quarter worth approximately $137,000. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of RXO during the 4th quarter worth approximately $871,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of RXO during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.85% of the company’s stock.

RXO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cowen initiated coverage on RXO in a research note on Monday, February 27th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on RXO in a research note on Monday, January 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Benchmark assumed coverage on RXO in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on RXO from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded RXO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, RXO presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.62.

NYSE:RXO opened at $18.89 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. RXO, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.75 and a fifty-two week high of $25.50.

RXO (NYSE:RXO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. The business’s revenue was down 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. Analysts expect that RXO, Inc. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

RXO, Inc provides full truckload freight transportation brokering services through its proprietary digital marketplace in North America. It also offers brokered services for managed transportation, last mile, and freight forwarding. The company was founded in 2022 and is based in Charlotte, North Carolina.

