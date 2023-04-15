Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Purchases 2,087 Shares of Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH – Get Rating) by 14.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 16,582 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,087 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Bread Financial were worth $624,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BFH. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Bread Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $155,419,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Bread Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $153,464,000. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Bread Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $143,669,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Bread Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $52,807,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Bread Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,270,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Bread Financial alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BFH. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Bread Financial in a report on Friday, March 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Bread Financial from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Bread Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $35.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Bread Financial from $39.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bread Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.88.

Bread Financial Stock Performance

NYSE:BFH opened at $27.71 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.21, a PEG ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.21 and a twelve month high of $60.79. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.10.

Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported ($2.68) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.67) by $0.99. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Bread Financial had a return on equity of 9.69% and a net margin of 5.13%. Bread Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 9.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bread Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. Bread Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 18.83%.

Bread Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

Bread Financial Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of payment, lending, and saving solutions. The firm also offers private label and co-brand credit cards and buy now, pay later products such as installment loans and split-pay offerings. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BFH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bread Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bread Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.