Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Purchases 369 Shares of PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,322 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 369 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in PriceSmart were worth $506,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in PriceSmart by 182.6% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 28,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,742,000 after buying an additional 18,523 shares in the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. purchased a new position in PriceSmart during the 4th quarter valued at about $234,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in PriceSmart by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 11,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $719,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new position in PriceSmart during the 4th quarter valued at about $630,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in PriceSmart during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,118,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.61% of the company’s stock.

PriceSmart Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ PSMT opened at $76.35 on Friday. PriceSmart, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.29 and a 12 month high of $84.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.19 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of $71.21 and a 200-day moving average of $67.77.

PriceSmart Announces Dividend

PriceSmart ( NASDAQ:PSMT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 11th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.37. PriceSmart had a return on equity of 11.32% and a net margin of 2.51%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. PriceSmart’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. This represents a yield of 1.2%. PriceSmart’s payout ratio is 26.74%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Sherry S. Bahrambeygui sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.28, for a total value of $722,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 113,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,214,260.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other PriceSmart news, EVP Chong Jesus Von sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.41, for a total value of $70,410.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,134 shares in the company, valued at $1,769,684.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Sherry S. Bahrambeygui sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.28, for a total value of $722,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 113,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,214,260.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,584 shares of company stock worth $1,967,907 in the last quarter. 17.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Scotiabank lifted their target price on PriceSmart from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet raised PriceSmart from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, StockNews.com raised PriceSmart from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday.

PriceSmart Company Profile

PriceSmart, Inc engages in the business of managing membership shopping warehouse club concepts to emerging and developing countries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States Operations, Central American Operations, Caribbean Operations, and Colombia Operations. The Central America Operations segment includes Panama, Guatemala, Costa Rica, El Salvador, Honduras, and Nicaragua.

