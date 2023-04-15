Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Purchases 445 Shares of Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,709 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Green Plains were worth $601,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in GPRE. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Green Plains by 8,023.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,056 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Green Plains during the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in shares of Green Plains by 39.2% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,915 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Green Plains by 714.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,346 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 2,935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Green Plains by 1,971.4% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,205 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 4,002 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ GPRE opened at $32.35 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $32.85 and its 200-day moving average is $31.66. Green Plains Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.09 and a 12-month high of $41.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.72.

Green Plains ( NASDAQ:GPRE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.46). Green Plains had a negative net margin of 3.47% and a negative return on equity of 13.88%. The business had revenue of $914.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $894.42 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Green Plains Inc. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Green Plains in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Green Plains from $44.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Stephens lowered shares of Green Plains from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Green Plains in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.83.

Green Plains, Inc engages in the production of fuel-grade ethanol and corn oil, the provision of grain handling, and storage commodity marketing and distribution services. It operates through the following segments: Ethanol Production, Agribusiness and Energy Services, and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces ethanol, distillers’ grain, and corn oil at ethanol plants in Indiana, Iowa, Minnesota, Nebraska, Tennessee, and Texas.

