Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Raises Holdings in MillerKnoll, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLKN)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of MillerKnoll, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLKN – Get Rating) by 13.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,117 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,987 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in MillerKnoll were worth $528,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in MillerKnoll during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in MillerKnoll during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in MillerKnoll during the 1st quarter worth about $58,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in MillerKnoll by 222.1% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in MillerKnoll during the 1st quarter worth about $103,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.23% of the company’s stock.

Get MillerKnoll alerts:

MillerKnoll Stock Performance

Shares of MLKN opened at $17.99 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.74. MillerKnoll, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.54 and a 52-week high of $34.22.

MillerKnoll Dividend Announcement

MillerKnoll ( NASDAQ:MLKN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 22nd. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $984.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $997.40 million. MillerKnoll had a return on equity of 10.83% and a net margin of 1.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. Research analysts forecast that MillerKnoll, Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, March 4th will be paid a $0.1875 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.17%. MillerKnoll’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.29%.

MillerKnoll Profile

(Get Rating)

MillerKnoll, Inc engages in the research, design, manufacture, and distribution of interior furnishings for use in various environments including office, healthcare, educational, and residential settings. It operates through the following segments: Americas Contract, International Contract, Global Retail, and Knoll.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MLKN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MillerKnoll, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLKN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MillerKnoll Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MillerKnoll and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.