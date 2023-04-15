Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Raises Holdings in ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 31,993 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,918 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in ProPetro were worth $332,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in ProPetro by 553.2% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,777 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in ProPetro by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 8,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in ProPetro by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in ProPetro in the 3rd quarter worth about $86,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in ProPetro in the 3rd quarter worth about $97,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ProPetro stock opened at $7.49 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.63. ProPetro Holding Corp. has a 12 month low of $6.54 and a 12 month high of $16.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $862.62 million, a P/E ratio of 749.00 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

ProPetro ( NYSE:PUMP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.03). ProPetro had a net margin of 0.16% and a return on equity of 13.42%. The company had revenue of $348.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $338.19 million. As a group, analysts predict that ProPetro Holding Corp. will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on PUMP shares. Benchmark started coverage on ProPetro in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup cut ProPetro from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Barclays raised ProPetro from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.95.

ProPetro Holding Corp. is an oilfield services company that engages in the provision of hydraulic fracturing and other complementary services. It operates through the following segments: Hydraulic Fracturing, Cementing, Coil Tubing, Flowback, and Drilling. The Hydraulic Fracturing segment intends to optimize hydrocarbon flow paths during the completion phase of horizontal shale wellbores.

