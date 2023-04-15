Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Raises Stake in Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 30,808 shares of the travel company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,619 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Tripadvisor were worth $554,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tripadvisor in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Tripadvisor by 18.2% in the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 3,457 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Tripadvisor by 76.6% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,199 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Tripadvisor by 26.4% in the third quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 3,592 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Tripadvisor by 359.5% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,258 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 4,896 shares in the last quarter. 95.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TRIP opened at $18.47 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 153.92 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.96. Tripadvisor, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.87 and a 12-month high of $28.05.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on TRIP shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tripadvisor in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Tripadvisor from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Tripadvisor from $18.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Tripadvisor from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Tripadvisor from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.13.

In other Tripadvisor news, insider Seth J. Kalvert sold 25,944 shares of Tripadvisor stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.91, for a total transaction of $698,153.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 40,316 shares in the company, valued at $1,084,903.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TripAdvisor, Inc is an online travel company, which owns and operates a portfolio of online travel brands. It operates through the following segments: Hotels, Media & Platform, and Experiences & Dining. The Hotels, Media and Platform segment provides contextually-relevant booking links to travel partners on websites.

