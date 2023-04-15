Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Raises Stock Holdings in Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,202 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 2,089 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Bloomin’ Brands were worth $588,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLMN. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 171.3% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,626,195 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $123,439,000 after buying an additional 3,552,591 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 13.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,152,121 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $332,436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,747,152 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 291.3% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,295,159 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $42,070,000 after purchasing an additional 1,708,559 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 229.4% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,332,500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $24,425,000 after purchasing an additional 928,000 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 29.9% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,604,484 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $47,741,000 after purchasing an additional 598,745 shares during the period.

Get Bloomin' Brands alerts:

Bloomin’ Brands Stock Down 1.1 %

Bloomin’ Brands stock opened at $24.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.88. Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.89 and a fifty-two week high of $28.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.23.

Bloomin’ Brands Increases Dividend

Bloomin’ Brands ( NASDAQ:BLMN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The restaurant operator reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Bloomin’ Brands had a return on equity of 89.75% and a net margin of 2.31%. Bloomin’ Brands’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were issued a $0.24 dividend. This is a positive change from Bloomin’ Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.90%. Bloomin’ Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 100.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bloomin’ Brands

In other Bloomin’ Brands news, Director Elizabeth A. Smith sold 64,295 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.89, for a total value of $1,793,187.55. Following the sale, the director now owns 243,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,793,836.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BLMN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on Bloomin’ Brands from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Gordon Haskett lowered Bloomin’ Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Bloomin’ Brands from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Raymond James boosted their target price on Bloomin’ Brands from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Bloomin’ Brands in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bloomin’ Brands currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.55.

Bloomin’ Brands Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bloomin’ Brands, Inc engages in the acquisition, operation, design, and development of restaurant concepts. It operates through the U.S. and International geographical segments. The U.S. segment operates in the USA and Puerto Rico. The International segment operates in Brazil, South Korea, Hong Kong, and China.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bloomin' Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bloomin' Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.