Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Raises Stock Position in Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,422 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Kontoor Brands were worth $657,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cullen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Kontoor Brands by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 10,892,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,714,000 after buying an additional 1,710,106 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Kontoor Brands by 25.9% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,790,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,188,000 after acquiring an additional 368,007 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Kontoor Brands by 1,087.0% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 276,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,235,000 after acquiring an additional 253,431 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in Kontoor Brands by 457.8% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 225,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,581,000 after purchasing an additional 185,112 shares during the period. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Kontoor Brands by 23.9% in the third quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 874,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,397,000 after purchasing an additional 168,441 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on KTB shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Kontoor Brands from $48.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of Kontoor Brands from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Kontoor Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $63.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Williams Trading raised shares of Kontoor Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Kontoor Brands from $37.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.13.

Kontoor Brands Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE KTB opened at $47.32 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $48.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.18. Kontoor Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.98 and a 12 month high of $53.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.14.

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.12. Kontoor Brands had a return on equity of 124.39% and a net margin of 9.33%. The company had revenue of $731.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $666.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Kontoor Brands, Inc. will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kontoor Brands Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. Kontoor Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.65%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kontoor Brands

In other news, COO Thomas E. Waldron sold 31,237 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.93, for a total transaction of $1,622,137.41. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 101,347 shares in the company, valued at $5,262,949.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Thomas E. Waldron sold 31,237 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.93, for a total value of $1,622,137.41. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 101,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,262,949.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Christopher Waldeck sold 35,684 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.99, for a total transaction of $1,819,527.16. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 92,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,703,929.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Kontoor Brands

Kontoor Brands, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, marketing, and distribution of a portfolio of brands. It operates through the Wrangler and Lee segment. The company was founded on November 18, 2018 and is headquartered in Greensboro, NC.

