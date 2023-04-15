Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Raises Stock Position in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 13,148 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Omnicell were worth $663,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Omnicell by 1,722.2% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 376,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,983,000 after acquiring an additional 355,831 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Omnicell by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,097,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,502,000 after purchasing an additional 212,817 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 58.3% during the 4th quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 490,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,751,000 after purchasing an additional 180,848 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Omnicell by 12.5% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,218,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,579,000 after purchasing an additional 135,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneva Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 14.9% in the third quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 964,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,937,000 after purchasing an additional 124,897 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on OMCL shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Omnicell in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Omnicell from $55.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. SVB Leerink restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Omnicell in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Omnicell from $71.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Omnicell from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.67.

In other Omnicell news, Director Joanne B. Bauer sold 13,115 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.24, for a total value of $711,357.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,523,927.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 2.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

OMCL stock opened at $59.70 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of 597.00, a P/E/G ratio of 8.37 and a beta of 0.90. Omnicell, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.11 and a 12 month high of $125.17. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $55.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.20. The business had revenue of $297.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $286.32 million. Omnicell had a return on equity of 7.11% and a net margin of 0.44%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Omnicell, Inc. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Omnicell, Inc engages in the provision of medication management automation solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies. Its solutions include intelligence, platform and interoperability, central pharmacy dispensing, medication adherence, population health and point of care automation.

