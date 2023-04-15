Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Reduces Position in Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund decreased its holdings in shares of Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK – Get Rating) by 95.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 928 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,200 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Formula One Group were worth $55,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. James Investment Research Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Formula One Group by 64.4% in the third quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Formula One Group by 74.4% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Formula One Group in the first quarter valued at about $277,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Formula One Group by 20.0% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 4,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the period. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Formula One Group in the first quarter valued at about $1,455,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.86% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on FWONK shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Formula One Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Formula One Group from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Formula One Group from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Formula One Group in a research note on Friday, February 24th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Pivotal Research increased their target price on shares of Formula One Group from $70.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.80.
Shares of FWONK opened at $73.93 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.29 billion, a PE ratio of 35.89 and a beta of 1.09. Formula One Group has a 1 year low of $50.00 and a 1 year high of $76.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.92.
Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation of media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora. Sirius XM features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, and infotainment services.
