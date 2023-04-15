Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 1,050 Shares of Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund reduced its holdings in Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,721 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,050 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Ready Capital were worth $365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in RC. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ready Capital in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Ready Capital in the third quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Ready Capital in the third quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in Ready Capital in the third quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in Ready Capital in the third quarter valued at approximately $118,000. 62.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ready Capital Stock Down 1.3 %

RC stock opened at $10.11 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Ready Capital Co. has a 1-year low of $9.36 and a 1-year high of $15.45. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 1.38.

Ready Capital Dividend Announcement

Ready Capital ( NYSE:RC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. Ready Capital had a return on equity of 11.52% and a net margin of 27.22%. The business had revenue of $249.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.45 million. Analysts expect that Ready Capital Co. will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 15.83%. Ready Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 94.12%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ready Capital

In other news, Director Dominique Mielle bought 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.15 per share, for a total transaction of $106,125.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 35,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $509,230.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Dominique Mielle bought 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.15 per share, for a total transaction of $106,125.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 35,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $509,230.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gilbert E. Nathan bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.95 per share, for a total transaction of $54,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 56,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $619,386.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RC has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ready Capital in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on Ready Capital from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Ready Capital from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Ready Capital from $13.00 to $12.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.93.

Ready Capital Company Profile

Ready Capital Corp. is a real estate finance company, which engages in acquiring, managing, and financing small balance commercial loans. It operates through the following segments: SBC Lending and Acquisitions, Small Business Lending, and Residential Mortgage Banking. The SBC Lending and Acquisitions segment is involved in the SBC loans across the full life-cycle of an SBC property including construction, bridge, stabilized, and agency loan origination channels through wholly-owned subsidiary, ReadyCap Commercial, LLC.

