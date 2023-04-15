Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 111 Shares of MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lessened its holdings in MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,516 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 111 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in MYR Group were worth $508,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of MYR Group by 6,500.0% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 396 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of MYR Group in the third quarter worth $39,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in MYR Group during the third quarter worth $42,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in MYR Group during the third quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in MYR Group during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors own 85.19% of the company’s stock.

MYR Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ MYRG opened at $123.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $115.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.31. MYR Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $74.77 and a 1 year high of $130.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.11 and a beta of 1.02.

Insider Buying and Selling at MYR Group

MYR Group ( NASDAQ:MYRG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.41. MYR Group had a net margin of 2.77% and a return on equity of 15.42%. The firm had revenue of $863.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $736.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that MYR Group Inc. will post 5.6 EPS for the current year.

In other MYR Group news, VP Betty R. Wynn sold 2,787 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.09, for a total value of $331,903.83. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 36,219 shares in the company, valued at $4,313,320.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Jennifer Elaine Lowry sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.79, for a total value of $243,580.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,919 shares in the company, valued at $964,455.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Betty R. Wynn sold 2,787 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.09, for a total transaction of $331,903.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 36,219 shares in the company, valued at $4,313,320.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,681 shares of company stock worth $4,278,651 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on MYRG. StockNews.com lowered shares of MYR Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of MYR Group from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd.

MYR Group Profile

MYR Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electrical construction services. It operates through the Transmission and Distribution (T&D) and Commercial and Industrial (C&I) segments. The T&D segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks and substation facilities.

