Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 116 Shares of Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund decreased its position in Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,171 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 116 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Ralph Lauren were worth $335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RL. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 18.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,918,601 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $502,667,000 after purchasing an additional 916,317 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 14.0% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,320,091 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $281,976,000 after acquiring an additional 406,758 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ralph Lauren in the first quarter worth $40,466,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 25.6% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,054,149 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $89,529,000 after acquiring an additional 214,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Ralph Lauren in the fourth quarter worth $20,469,000. Institutional investors own 66.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup increased their target price on Ralph Lauren from $92.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Ralph Lauren from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Barclays raised Ralph Lauren from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $101.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on Ralph Lauren from $157.00 to $154.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ralph Lauren currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.57.

In other news, CEO Patrice Louvet sold 18,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $2,312,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 202,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,291,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 36.56% of the company’s stock.

RL stock opened at $120.07 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $116.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 2.08. Ralph Lauren Co. has a fifty-two week low of $82.23 and a fifty-two week high of $128.94. The company has a market cap of $7.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.39.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The textile maker reported $3.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.44. Ralph Lauren had a return on equity of 22.88% and a net margin of 8.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Ralph Lauren Co. will post 8.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. Ralph Lauren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.27%.

Ralph Lauren Corp. engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of luxury lifestyle products, including apparel, footwear and accessories, home, fragrances, and hospitality categories. The firm offers products under the brands of Ralph Lauren, Ralph Lauren Collection, Ralph Lauren Purple Label, Polo Ralph Lauren, Double RL, Lauren Ralph Lauren, Polo Ralph Lauren Children, and Chaps.

