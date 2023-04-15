Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 123 Shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lessened its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,532 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 123 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store were worth $619,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CBRL. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 1,415.0% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 144,440 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $12,059,000 after acquiring an additional 134,906 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 2,129.7% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 121,655 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $11,263,000 after acquiring an additional 116,199 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 130.3% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 202,847 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $18,780,000 after acquiring an additional 114,779 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 57.9% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 300,899 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $35,726,000 after purchasing an additional 110,364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 437.0% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 104,001 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $9,628,000 after buying an additional 84,634 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Cracker Barrel Old Country Store alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on CBRL shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $101.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Argus upgraded shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.63.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CBRL opened at $113.48 on Friday. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.87 and a fifty-two week high of $126.32. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $112.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 1.38.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The restaurant operator reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.12. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a return on equity of 23.55% and a net margin of 3.20%. The business had revenue of $933.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $917.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.71 EPS. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s payout ratio is currently 108.33%.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Profile

(Get Rating)

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc engages in the operation and development of restaurant and retail outlets. The format of its stores consists of a trademarked rustic old country-store design that offers restaurant menu featuring home-style country food. The company was founded by Dan W. Evins on September 19, 1969 and is headquartered in Lebanon, TN.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBRL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.