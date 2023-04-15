Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 13,300 Shares of Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund decreased its position in shares of Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE – Get Rating) by 52.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 11,842 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 13,300 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Sealed Air were worth $591,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its position in Sealed Air by 4.3% during the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 5,204 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in Sealed Air by 17.5% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,464 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 54.2% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 666 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 8,557 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co grew its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 4.8% in the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 5,731 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.63% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on SEE. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Sealed Air from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Sealed Air from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com cut shares of Sealed Air from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 8th. Truist Financial cut shares of Sealed Air from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Sealed Air from $61.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 10th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.82.

Sealed Air Stock Down 0.9 %

NYSE:SEE opened at $46.61 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.73 billion, a PE ratio of 13.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50-day moving average of $47.39 and a 200 day moving average of $48.99. Sealed Air Co. has a 1-year low of $41.24 and a 1-year high of $69.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.41, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. Sealed Air had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 254.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sealed Air Co. will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sealed Air Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. Sealed Air’s payout ratio is 23.95%.

About Sealed Air

(Get Rating)

Sealed Air Corp. engages in the provision of food safety and security, facility hygiene, and product protection services. It operates through the Food and Protective segments. The Food segment services perishable food processors in fresh red meat, smoked and processed meat, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets.

Further Reading

