Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 1,745 Shares of CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund reduced its stake in CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 38,262 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,745 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in CoreCivic were worth $442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its stake in CoreCivic by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 69,787 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $807,000 after purchasing an additional 928 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in CoreCivic by 13.1% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 12,672 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,471 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in CoreCivic by 10.3% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 16,407 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in CoreCivic by 26.2% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,215 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in CoreCivic by 1.8% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 121,585 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 2,125 shares in the last quarter. 80.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at CoreCivic

In related news, EVP Cole G. Carter sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.45, for a total transaction of $57,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 192,250 shares in the company, valued at $2,201,262.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO David Garfinkle sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.43, for a total transaction of $85,725.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 324,187 shares in the company, valued at $3,705,457.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Cole G. Carter sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.45, for a total transaction of $57,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 192,250 shares in the company, valued at $2,201,262.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CoreCivic Trading Down 2.3 %

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of CoreCivic in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CoreCivic in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

NYSE:CXW opened at $9.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.74 and a 200-day moving average of $10.57. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 0.93. CoreCivic, Inc. has a one year low of $8.69 and a one year high of $14.24.

CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $4.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $469.05 million. CoreCivic had a return on equity of 4.88% and a net margin of 6.63%. The company’s revenue was up 898.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CoreCivic, Inc. will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About CoreCivic

CoreCivic, Inc operates as a government solutions company, which engages in the development and management of prisons and other correctional facilities. It operates through the following segments: Safety, Community, and Properties. The Safety segment consists of correctional and detention facilities.

