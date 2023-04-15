Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 570 Shares of CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund reduced its stake in CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 10,081 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 570 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in CSG Systems International were worth $577,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of CSG Systems International by 4.1% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,218,976 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,459,000 after acquiring an additional 48,022 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CSG Systems International by 3.8% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,147,476 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $72,945,000 after acquiring an additional 42,139 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its holdings in shares of CSG Systems International by 3.3% in the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 734,158 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,822,000 after acquiring an additional 23,353 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in CSG Systems International by 4.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 523,227 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,262,000 after buying an additional 22,220 shares during the period. Finally, Ashford Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in CSG Systems International by 9.8% during the third quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 360,360 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,056,000 after buying an additional 32,260 shares during the period. 94.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CSGS stock opened at $54.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $55.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.50. CSG Systems International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.02 and a 12-month high of $66.58. The firm has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.03 and a beta of 0.86.

CSG Systems International ( NASDAQ:CSGS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.09). CSG Systems International had a return on equity of 24.39% and a net margin of 4.04%. The firm had revenue of $269.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $269.05 million. Equities analysts anticipate that CSG Systems International, Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. This is a positive change from CSG Systems International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. CSG Systems International’s payout ratio is 78.87%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CSGS shares. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on shares of CSG Systems International in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on CSG Systems International in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on CSG Systems International in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com lowered CSG Systems International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CSG Systems International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.00.

CSG Systems International, Inc is a purpose-driven, SaaS platform company, which engages in providing business support solutions serving the communications industry. It focuses on revenue management and digital monetization, customer experience, and payment solutions providers. The company was founded on October 17, 1994 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

