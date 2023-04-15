Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 593 Shares of Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lowered its holdings in Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,552 shares of the company’s stock after selling 593 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Sonic Automotive were worth $274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in Sonic Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at about $339,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in Sonic Automotive by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 17,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $857,000 after buying an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in Sonic Automotive in the third quarter valued at about $359,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its position in Sonic Automotive by 1.4% in the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 28,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after buying an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Sonic Automotive by 15.7% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 898 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.50% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Sonic Automotive

In related news, President Jeff Dyke sold 86,596 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.80, for a total value of $4,399,076.80. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 814,199 shares in the company, valued at $41,361,309.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 36.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Sonic Automotive Price Performance

Shares of SAH stock opened at $54.19 on Friday. Sonic Automotive, Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.17 and a 1 year high of $62.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $55.15 and its 200-day moving average is $50.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.26 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12.

Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.35. Sonic Automotive had a net margin of 0.62% and a return on equity of 35.44%. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.66 earnings per share. Sonic Automotive’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sonic Automotive, Inc. will post 7.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sonic Automotive Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. Sonic Automotive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SAH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Sonic Automotive from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of Sonic Automotive from $62.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Sonic Automotive from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sonic Automotive in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.67.

Sonic Automotive Company Profile

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as a automotive retailer. Its services include sales of both new and used cars and light trucks, sales of replacement parts and performance of vehicle maintenance, warranty, paint and repair services and arrangement of extended service contracts, financing, insurance, vehicle protection products and other aftermarket products for automotive customers.

