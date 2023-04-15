Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 595 Shares of Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund cut its stake in Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,471 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 595 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Monro were worth $473,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Simplex Trading LLC lifted its position in Monro by 126.0% in the third quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 1,037 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 5,028 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Monro by 22.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,164 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Monro in the first quarter worth $70,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Monro by 130.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,785 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its position in Monro by 32.0% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,007 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Monro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Monro Stock Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ:MNRO opened at $47.37 on Friday. Monro, Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.49 and a twelve month high of $55.70. The company has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The auto parts company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. Monro had a return on equity of 6.52% and a net margin of 3.52%. The business had revenue of $335.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $330.87 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Monro, Inc. will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

Monro Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Monro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.32%.

About Monro

Monro, Inc engages in the operation of chain stores that provide automotive undercar repair and tire services. The company offers services for brakes, mufflers and exhaust systems, and steering, drive train, suspension and wheel alignment. It operates under the brand names Monro Auto Service and Tire Centers, Tire Choice Auto Service Centers, Mr.

Featured Articles

