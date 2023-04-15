Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Takes $233,000 Position in Anywhere Real Estate Inc. (NYSE:HOUS)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Anywhere Real Estate Inc. (NYSE:HOUS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 36,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in Anywhere Real Estate during the fourth quarter valued at about $551,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Anywhere Real Estate during the fourth quarter valued at about $145,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in Anywhere Real Estate during the fourth quarter valued at about $332,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Anywhere Real Estate during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Transcend Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Anywhere Real Estate during the fourth quarter valued at about $492,000.

Anywhere Real Estate Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE HOUS opened at $5.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.96. Anywhere Real Estate Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.33 and a fifty-two week high of $13.97.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Anywhere Real Estate Company Profile

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Anywhere Real Estate from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Anywhere Real Estate from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. TheStreet downgraded Anywhere Real Estate from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Anywhere Real Estate from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $7.00 in a report on Monday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.33.

Anywhere Real Estate, Inc engages in the provision of residential real estate services, which focuses on empowering independent sales agents. It operates through the following segments: Realogy Franchise Group, Realogy Brokerage Group, Realogy Title Group, and Corporate and Other. The Realogy Franchise Group segment is the franchisor of residential real estate brokerages through a portfolio of well-known brokerage brands, including Century 21, Coldwell Banker, Coldwell Banker Commercial, Corcoran, ERA, Sotheby’s International Realty and Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate.

