Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Takes $233,000 Position in Anywhere Real Estate Inc. (NYSE:HOUS)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Anywhere Real Estate Inc. (NYSE:HOUS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 36,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.
Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in Anywhere Real Estate during the fourth quarter valued at about $551,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Anywhere Real Estate during the fourth quarter valued at about $145,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in Anywhere Real Estate during the fourth quarter valued at about $332,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Anywhere Real Estate during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Transcend Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Anywhere Real Estate during the fourth quarter valued at about $492,000.
Anywhere Real Estate Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE HOUS opened at $5.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.96. Anywhere Real Estate Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.33 and a fifty-two week high of $13.97.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Anywhere Real Estate Company Profile
Anywhere Real Estate, Inc engages in the provision of residential real estate services, which focuses on empowering independent sales agents. It operates through the following segments: Realogy Franchise Group, Realogy Brokerage Group, Realogy Title Group, and Corporate and Other. The Realogy Franchise Group segment is the franchisor of residential real estate brokerages through a portfolio of well-known brokerage brands, including Century 21, Coldwell Banker, Coldwell Banker Commercial, Corcoran, ERA, Sotheby’s International Realty and Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Anywhere Real Estate (HOUS)
- What is an IRA Account? All About IRAs
- Investing in Quantum Computing: A Guide
- Earnings Beat Proves Citigroup to be The Cheaper Bank Stock
- How to Invest in an IRA in 7 Simple Steps
- The Worst May Have Been Priced Into Amazon Stock, Upside Remains
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HOUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Anywhere Real Estate Inc. (NYSE:HOUS – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Anywhere Real Estate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anywhere Real Estate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.