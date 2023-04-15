Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Takes Position in F&G Annuities & Life, Inc. (NYSE:FG)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of F&G Annuities & Life, Inc. (NYSE:FG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 4,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FG. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in shares of F&G Annuities & Life during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $986,000. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new position in shares of F&G Annuities & Life during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $527,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new position in shares of F&G Annuities & Life during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $423,000. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of F&G Annuities & Life during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $417,000. Finally, Community Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of F&G Annuities & Life during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $415,000.
F&G Annuities & Life Stock Down 0.1 %
FG opened at $18.38 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.29 and a 200 day moving average of $15.96. F&G Annuities & Life, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.03 and a 12 month high of $35.00.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FG. Stephens began coverage on shares of F&G Annuities & Life in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of F&G Annuities & Life in a report on Monday, December 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company.
Insider Buying and Selling at F&G Annuities & Life
In other news, CEO Christopher O. Blunt purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.32 per share, with a total value of $244,800.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 402,695 shares in the company, valued at $6,571,982.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Christopher O. Blunt purchased 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.85 per share, with a total value of $214,200.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 414,695 shares in the company, valued at $7,402,305.75. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher O. Blunt purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.32 per share, with a total value of $244,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 402,695 shares in the company, valued at $6,571,982.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.
About F&G Annuities & Life
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on F&G Annuities & Life (FG)
- What is an IRA Account? All About IRAs
- Investing in Quantum Computing: A Guide
- Earnings Beat Proves Citigroup to be The Cheaper Bank Stock
- How to Invest in an IRA in 7 Simple Steps
- The Worst May Have Been Priced Into Amazon Stock, Upside Remains
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for F&G Annuities & Life, Inc. (NYSE:FG – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for F&G Annuities & Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F&G Annuities & Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.