Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Takes Position in F&G Annuities & Life, Inc. (NYSE:FG)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of F&G Annuities & Life, Inc. (NYSE:FG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 4,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FG. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in shares of F&G Annuities & Life during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $986,000. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new position in shares of F&G Annuities & Life during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $527,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new position in shares of F&G Annuities & Life during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $423,000. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of F&G Annuities & Life during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $417,000. Finally, Community Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of F&G Annuities & Life during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $415,000.

Get F&G Annuities & Life alerts:

F&G Annuities & Life Stock Down 0.1 %

FG opened at $18.38 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.29 and a 200 day moving average of $15.96. F&G Annuities & Life, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.03 and a 12 month high of $35.00.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

F&G Annuities & Life ( NYSE:FG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $623.00 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that F&G Annuities & Life, Inc. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FG. Stephens began coverage on shares of F&G Annuities & Life in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of F&G Annuities & Life in a report on Monday, December 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company.

Insider Buying and Selling at F&G Annuities & Life

In other news, CEO Christopher O. Blunt purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.32 per share, with a total value of $244,800.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 402,695 shares in the company, valued at $6,571,982.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Christopher O. Blunt purchased 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.85 per share, with a total value of $214,200.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 414,695 shares in the company, valued at $7,402,305.75. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher O. Blunt purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.32 per share, with a total value of $244,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 402,695 shares in the company, valued at $6,571,982.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

About F&G Annuities & Life

(Get Rating)

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for F&G Annuities & Life, Inc. (NYSE:FG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for F&G Annuities & Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F&G Annuities & Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.