Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Takes Position in MasterBrand, Inc. (NYSE:MBC)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in MasterBrand, Inc. (NYSE:MBC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 80,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $605,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MBC. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of MasterBrand in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc bought a new stake in MasterBrand in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new stake in MasterBrand in the 4th quarter valued at $77,000. Wendell David Associates Inc. bought a new stake in MasterBrand in the 4th quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in MasterBrand in the 4th quarter valued at $91,000.

Shares of NYSE:MBC opened at $7.59 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. MasterBrand, Inc. has a one year low of $7.08 and a one year high of $15.00.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MBC shares. Zelman & Associates started coverage on shares of MasterBrand in a research report on Friday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of MasterBrand in a research report on Monday, December 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock.

MasterBrand, Inc manufactures and sells residential cabinets for the kitchen, bathroom, and other parts of the home in North America. The company is based in Jasper, Indiana.

