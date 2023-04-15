PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) Shares Sold by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. decreased its position in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,221 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,373 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $6,950,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of PACCAR by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 2,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A boosted its position in shares of PACCAR by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 16,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,384,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. boosted its position in shares of PACCAR by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. now owns 2,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of PACCAR by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 5,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in shares of PACCAR by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.92% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of PACCAR to $64.89 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of PACCAR from $49.33 to $51.33 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of PACCAR from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. OTR Global cut shares of PACCAR to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of PACCAR from $60.00 to $66.67 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.42.

Insider Buying and Selling

PACCAR Stock Up 1.6 %

In related news, EVP C Michael Dozier sold 47,307 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.68, for a total transaction of $3,485,579.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,093 shares in the company, valued at $1,333,092.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, EVP C Michael Dozier sold 47,307 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.68, for a total transaction of $3,485,579.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,093 shares in the company, valued at $1,333,092.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Chairman Mark C. Pigott sold 106,405 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.64, for a total transaction of $7,729,259.20. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 4,789,197 shares in the company, valued at $347,887,270.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 157,012 shares of company stock worth $11,461,239. Company insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

PCAR stock opened at $72.72 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $63.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.51. PACCAR Inc has a fifty-two week low of $51.33 and a fifty-two week high of $76.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.63, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.91.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.29. PACCAR had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 23.75%. The firm had revenue of $7.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PACCAR Inc will post 6.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PACCAR Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PACCAR, Inc is a global technology company, which engages in the design and manufacture of light, medium, and heavy-duty trucks. It operates through the following segments: Truck, Parts and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs and manufactures heavy, medium, and light duty diesel trucks which are marketed under the Kenworth, Peterbilt, and DAF brands.

Featured Articles

