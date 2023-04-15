Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.84 Million Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,663 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 174 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for approximately 1.8% of Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $1,838,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Advantage Inc. grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advantage Inc. now owns 17,151 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,113,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in Microsoft by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 1,675,795 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $401,889,000 after buying an additional 164,619 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 278,626 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $66,820,000 after buying an additional 8,642 shares during the last quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC now owns 5,391 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Community Bank of Raymore increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 63.9% in the fourth quarter. Community Bank of Raymore now owns 7,222 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,732,000 after acquiring an additional 2,815 shares during the last quarter. 69.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MSFT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on Microsoft from $296.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $305.00 price target on shares of Microsoft and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Microsoft from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Microsoft has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $292.95.

Microsoft Price Performance

Microsoft stock opened at $286.14 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $268.51 and its 200 day moving average is $249.85. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $213.43 and a one year high of $294.18. The firm has a market cap of $2.13 trillion, a P/E ratio of 31.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.89.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The software giant reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $52.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.17 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 39.87% and a net margin of 33.05%. Microsoft’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.48 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 9.31 EPS for the current year.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.22%.

Insider Transactions at Microsoft

In other news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.32, for a total transaction of $272,320.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 116,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,687,699.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Microsoft news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.32, for a total value of $272,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 116,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,687,699.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 4,767 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.88, for a total transaction of $1,186,410.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 788,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $196,272,990. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,767 shares of company stock valued at $1,728,111 over the last ninety days. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Microsoft Profile

(Get Rating)

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of Office Commercial (Office 365 subscriptions, the Office 365 portion of Microsoft 365 Commercial subscriptions, and Office licensed on-premises), Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, Office Consumer, including Microsoft 365 Consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other Office services, LinkedIn, including Talent Solutions, Marketing Solutions, Premium Subscriptions, Sales Solutions, and Learning Solutions, Dynamics business solutions, including Dynamics 365, comprising a set of intelligent, cloud-based applications across ERP, CRM, Customer Insights, Power Apps, and Power Automate, and on-premises ERP and CRM applications.

Featured Stories

