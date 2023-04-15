Park Avenue Securities LLC Has $42.55 Million Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 177,435 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,614 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises about 0.8% of Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $42,553,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Microsoft by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 634,238,715 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $147,714,197,000 after buying an additional 6,129,708 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 295,509,547 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $68,824,173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,951,554 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 195,859,819 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $50,302,677,000 after purchasing an additional 556,020 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 49,440,386 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $11,514,665,000 after purchasing an additional 208,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 40,345,546 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $9,396,477,000 after purchasing an additional 215,103 shares in the last quarter. 69.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.32, for a total value of $272,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 116,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,687,699.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 4,767 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.88, for a total value of $1,186,410.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 788,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $196,272,990. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.32, for a total value of $272,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 116,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,687,699.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,767 shares of company stock worth $1,728,111 over the last ninety days. 0.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Microsoft Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $286.14 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.13 trillion, a PE ratio of 31.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.93. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $213.43 and a fifty-two week high of $294.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $268.51 and a 200-day moving average of $249.85.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The software giant reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.05. Microsoft had a return on equity of 39.87% and a net margin of 33.05%. The company had revenue of $52.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.48 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 9.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 30.22%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group set a $275.00 target price on Microsoft in a report on Monday, March 20th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Microsoft from $270.00 to $316.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Microsoft from $270.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Microsoft from $290.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Microsoft from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $292.95.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of Office Commercial (Office 365 subscriptions, the Office 365 portion of Microsoft 365 Commercial subscriptions, and Office licensed on-premises), Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, Office Consumer, including Microsoft 365 Consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other Office services, LinkedIn, including Talent Solutions, Marketing Solutions, Premium Subscriptions, Sales Solutions, and Learning Solutions, Dynamics business solutions, including Dynamics 365, comprising a set of intelligent, cloud-based applications across ERP, CRM, Customer Insights, Power Apps, and Power Automate, and on-premises ERP and CRM applications.

Featured Articles

