Parker Investment Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Parker Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 85.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,300 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 25,780 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises 0.1% of Parker Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Parker Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 1,900.0% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 320 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Cowa LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com in the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.64% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Amazon.com

In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.67, for a total transaction of $50,835.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 137,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,959,291. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.91, for a total transaction of $332,185.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,368,319.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.67, for a total transaction of $50,835.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 137,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,959,291. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 78,193 shares of company stock worth $7,685,143 in the last 90 days. 12.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com Price Performance

AMZN stock opened at $102.51 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.43 and a 12 month high of $158.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $97.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.25. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 trillion, a PE ratio of -382.49, a P/E/G ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 1.26.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.12). Amazon.com had a negative net margin of 0.53% and a positive return on equity of 5.33%. The company had revenue of $149.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.39 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMZN has been the topic of several recent research reports. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $114.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $142.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $142.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $144.64.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

Featured Stories

