PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) Shares Sold by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System decreased its position in PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in PENN Entertainment were worth $1,173,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its position in shares of PENN Entertainment by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 9,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in shares of PENN Entertainment by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 39,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,670,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank grew its position in shares of PENN Entertainment by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 11,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in shares of PENN Entertainment by 44.9% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of PENN Entertainment by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.40% of the company’s stock.

PENN Entertainment Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of PENN stock opened at $28.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.74. PENN Entertainment, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.49 and a 1 year high of $39.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a PE ratio of 22.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 2.21.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PENN Entertainment ( NASDAQ:PENN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.20). PENN Entertainment had a return on equity of 5.98% and a net margin of 3.47%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that PENN Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PENN. Stifel Nicolaus lowered PENN Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on PENN Entertainment from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Susquehanna cut their price target on PENN Entertainment from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on PENN Entertainment from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of PENN Entertainment in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PENN Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.25.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Saul Reibstein sold 39,457 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.39, for a total value of $1,317,469.23. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 37,055 shares in the company, valued at $1,237,266.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

PENN Entertainment Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PENN Entertainment, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities and video gaming terminal operations with a focus on slot machine entertainment. It operates through the following business segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, Interactive, and Other. The Northeast segment consists of properties including Ameristar East Chicago, Greektown Casino-Hotel, and Hollywood Casino Bangor.

