Peter Fante Sells 4,498 Shares of Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) Stock

Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Rating) insider Peter Fante sold 4,498 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.66, for a total transaction of $173,892.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 37,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,462,971.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Peter Fante also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 10th, Peter Fante sold 15,513 shares of Verint Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.19, for a total value of $576,928.47.

Verint Systems Price Performance

Shares of VRNT opened at $38.13 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Verint Systems Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.63 and a 1-year high of $56.39.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Verint Systems

Verint Systems ( NASDAQ:VRNT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $236.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $233.92 million. Verint Systems had a net margin of 1.65% and a return on equity of 15.36%. On average, analysts anticipate that Verint Systems Inc. will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Verint Systems by 1.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,411,011 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $215,283,000 after purchasing an additional 77,055 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Verint Systems by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,425,278 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $160,549,000 after purchasing an additional 604,112 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT boosted its stake in shares of Verint Systems by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 2,706,721 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $98,200,000 after buying an additional 231,245 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Verint Systems by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,554,362 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,392,000 after buying an additional 27,753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Verint Systems by 0.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,381,163 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,379,000 after buying an additional 8,039 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on VRNT shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Verint Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Verint Systems from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Verint Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Verint Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.63.

Verint Systems Company Profile

Verint Systems, Inc engages in providing actionable intelligence. It operates through the following segments: Customer Engagement Solutions and Cyber Intelligence Solutions. The Customer Engagement segment includes customer-centric organizations optimize customer engagement, increase customer loyalty, and maximize revenue opportunities, while generating operational efficiencies, reducing cost, and mitigating risk.

