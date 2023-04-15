Peter Fante Sells 4,498 Shares of Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) Stock

Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Rating) insider Peter Fante sold 4,498 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.66, for a total transaction of $173,892.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 37,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,462,971.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Peter Fante also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, April 10th, Peter Fante sold 15,513 shares of Verint Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.19, for a total value of $576,928.47.
Verint Systems Price Performance
Shares of VRNT opened at $38.13 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Verint Systems Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.63 and a 1-year high of $56.39.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Verint Systems
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Verint Systems by 1.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,411,011 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $215,283,000 after purchasing an additional 77,055 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Verint Systems by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,425,278 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $160,549,000 after purchasing an additional 604,112 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT boosted its stake in shares of Verint Systems by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 2,706,721 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $98,200,000 after buying an additional 231,245 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Verint Systems by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,554,362 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,392,000 after buying an additional 27,753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Verint Systems by 0.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,381,163 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,379,000 after buying an additional 8,039 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.29% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on VRNT shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Verint Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Verint Systems from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Verint Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Verint Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.63.
Verint Systems Company Profile
Verint Systems, Inc engages in providing actionable intelligence. It operates through the following segments: Customer Engagement Solutions and Cyber Intelligence Solutions. The Customer Engagement segment includes customer-centric organizations optimize customer engagement, increase customer loyalty, and maximize revenue opportunities, while generating operational efficiencies, reducing cost, and mitigating risk.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Verint Systems (VRNT)
- What is an IRA Account? All About IRAs
- Investing in Quantum Computing: A Guide
- Earnings Beat Proves Citigroup to be The Cheaper Bank Stock
- How to Invest in an IRA in 7 Simple Steps
- The Worst May Have Been Priced Into Amazon Stock, Upside Remains
Receive News & Ratings for Verint Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verint Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.