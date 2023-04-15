Phillip Britt Sells 98,334 Shares of Aussie Broadband Limited (ASX:ABB) Stock

Aussie Broadband Limited (ASX:ABB – Get Rating) insider Phillip Britt sold 98,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of A$3.19 ($2.11), for a total transaction of A$313,292.12 ($207,478.23).

Phillip Britt also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, April 11th, Phillip Britt sold 98,132 shares of Aussie Broadband stock. The stock was sold at an average price of A$3.18 ($2.11), for a total transaction of A$312,452.29 ($206,922.05).

On Friday, March 31st, Phillip Britt sold 268,602 shares of Aussie Broadband stock. The stock was sold at an average price of A$3.16 ($2.10), for a total transaction of A$849,856.73 ($562,819.03).

Aussie Broadband Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.04.

About Aussie Broadband

Aussie Broadband Limited provides telecommunications services to residential and businesses in Australia. It operates in four segments: Residential, Business, Wholesale, and Over the Wire. The company offers national broadband network services, cloud, and security services. It also provides a range of other telecommunications services, including VoIP, mobile plans and headsets, and entertainment bundles to residential, small business, and large business/enterprise customers.

