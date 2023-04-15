Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) Shares Acquired by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) by 11.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 71,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,552 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $7,132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of PRU. Cowa LLC lifted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 9,930.2% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 771,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $912,000 after buying an additional 764,129 shares during the period. Mariner LLC lifted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 2,197.4% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 690,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $81,560,000 after buying an additional 660,142 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 6.0% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,353,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $750,839,000 after buying an additional 356,957 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 102.9% during the third quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 496,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,572,000 after buying an additional 251,751 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 0.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,654,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,715,345,000 after buying an additional 168,175 shares during the period. 56.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on PRU. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $104.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Prudential Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $98.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Prudential Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.58.

Prudential Financial Price Performance

PRU opened at $85.58 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.17. The firm has a market cap of $31.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.72, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.38. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $75.37 and a twelve month high of $122.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $12.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.78 billion. Prudential Financial had a negative net margin of 2.33% and a positive return on equity of 13.31%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.18 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 12.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Prudential Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.84%. This is a positive change from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 17th. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -126.90%.

Prudential Financial declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, February 7th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 2.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity at Prudential Financial

In other Prudential Financial news, EVP Andrew F. Sullivan sold 4,126 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.20, for a total transaction of $409,299.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,214,307.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Prudential Financial news, EVP Andrew F. Sullivan sold 4,126 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.20, for a total transaction of $409,299.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,214,307.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrew F. Sullivan sold 11,405 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.95, for a total transaction of $1,151,334.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,241,685. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

Prudential Financial, Inc engages in the provision of insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services to both individual and institutional customers. It operates through the following segments: PGIM, U.S. Businesses, International Businesses, Closed Block, and Corporate and Others.

