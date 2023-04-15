PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) Position Trimmed by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System lessened its holdings in shares of PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 16,600 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in PVH were worth $1,172,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PVH. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in PVH by 218.6% during the 4th quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 325 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PVH in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Westpac Banking Corp bought a new stake in shares of PVH in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of PVH by 69.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 596 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of PVH in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

PVH Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of PVH stock opened at $88.20 on Friday. PVH Corp. has a 12 month low of $43.49 and a 12 month high of $94.51. The firm has a market cap of $5.53 billion, a PE ratio of 29.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 2.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $81.04 and a 200-day moving average of $71.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

PVH Dividend Announcement

PVH ( NYSE:PVH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The textile maker reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.71. PVH had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 2.22%. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.84 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that PVH Corp. will post 10.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 8th were paid a $0.0375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.17%. PVH’s payout ratio is 5.07%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on PVH from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on PVH from $67.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on PVH from $60.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on PVH from $51.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on PVH from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PVH has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.11.

PVH Profile

Get Rating

PVH Corp. engages in the design and marketing of dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, intimate apparel, swim products, handbags, footwear, and other related products. It operates through the following segments: Tommy Hilfiger, Calvin Klein, and Heritage Brands. The Tommy Hilfiger segment consists of the Tommy Hilfiger North America and Tommy Hilfiger International.

