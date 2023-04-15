QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Acquired by Meyer Handelman Co.

Meyer Handelman Co. lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 302,622 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 615 shares during the quarter. QUALCOMM makes up approximately 1.4% of Meyer Handelman Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Meyer Handelman Co.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $33,270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 142,301 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $15,645,000 after buying an additional 21,651 shares in the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 24.7% in the fourth quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 24,353 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,677,000 after purchasing an additional 4,820 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 36,170 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $3,977,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 30,607 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $3,365,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bard Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 37,340 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $4,105,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. 70.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Jeffrey William Henderson sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.05, for a total transaction of $310,125.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $571,250.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 27,626 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.48, for a total transaction of $3,632,266.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 23,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,107,792.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey William Henderson sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.05, for a total value of $310,125.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $571,250.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on QCOM shares. Raymond James started coverage on QUALCOMM in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Susquehanna upgraded QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, StockNews.com cut QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.48.

QUALCOMM stock opened at $120.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.25. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $101.93 and a fifty-two week high of $156.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $124.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.60.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $9.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.57 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 69.93% and a net margin of 27.40%. QUALCOMM’s revenue was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.96 earnings per share. Analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a $0.80 dividend. This is a positive change from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is 28.90%.

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

