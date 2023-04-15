Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) Shares Sold by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. decreased its position in shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 36,305 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 2,294 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Repligen were worth $6,147,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RGEN. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Repligen during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Repligen by 62.7% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 262 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Repligen by 34.3% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 227 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Repligen by 507.0% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 346 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Repligen by 161.8% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 377 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on RGEN. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on Repligen from $251.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Repligen from $230.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Repligen in a research report on Monday, March 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Repligen from $260.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Repligen in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $218.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:RGEN opened at $174.03 on Friday. Repligen Co. has a fifty-two week low of $137.21 and a fifty-two week high of $262.26. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $175.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $179.15. The company has a market cap of $9.68 billion, a PE ratio of 53.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.08.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.10. Repligen had a net margin of 23.20% and a return on equity of 10.31%. The company had revenue of $186.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. Repligen’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Repligen Co. will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Repligen Corp. is a global life sciences company, which engages in providing bioprocessing technologies and solutions used in the process of manufacturing biological drugs. It operates through the North America. Europe, and Asia Pacific Region or Other geographical segments. The company was founded by Alexander G.

