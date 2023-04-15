Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank trimmed its holdings in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Rating) (TSE:RGL) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 29,097 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 461 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Royal Gold were worth $3,604,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Royal Gold by 68.4% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 288 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Royal Gold by 395.7% in the 4th quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 47,063 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,305,000 after acquiring an additional 37,569 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Royal Gold in the 4th quarter valued at about $206,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Royal Gold by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 17,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,984,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in Royal Gold by 45,197.2% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 111,884 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,612,000 after acquiring an additional 111,637 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.13% of the company’s stock.

Royal Gold Stock Performance

Shares of RGLD opened at $141.37 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Royal Gold, Inc. has a 52-week low of $84.54 and a 52-week high of $147.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $125.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.33. The company has a market capitalization of $9.29 billion, a PE ratio of 38.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.65.

Royal Gold Announces Dividend

Royal Gold ( NASDAQ:RGLD Get Rating ) (TSE:RGL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.18. Royal Gold had a net margin of 39.62% and a return on equity of 8.36%. The company had revenue of $162.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Royal Gold, Inc. will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.21%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities boosted their target price on Royal Gold from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Royal Gold from C$120.00 to C$150.00 in a research report on Friday, January 13th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Royal Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 18th. National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of Royal Gold from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Royal Gold from $113.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.00.

Royal Gold Profile

Royal Gold, Inc engages in the acquisition and management of precious metal streams, royalties, and similar interests. It operates through the Acquisition and Management of Stream Interests and Acquisition and Management of Royalty Interests segments. The Acquisition and Management of Stream Interests segment focuses on metal streams, which are purchase agreements that provide, in exchange for an upfront deposit payment, the right to purchase all or a portion of one or more metals produced, at a price determined for the life of the transaction.

