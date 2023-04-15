Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM) Stake Reduced by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank trimmed its stake in Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM – Get Rating) by 14.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 60,637 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 10,310 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Sanmina were worth $3,696,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC lifted its position in Sanmina by 76.4% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 545 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Sanmina in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sanmina during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Sanmina during the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Sanmina by 44.1% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,137 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.22% of the company’s stock.

Sanmina stock opened at $56.31 on Friday. Sanmina Co. has a 52 week low of $37.76 and a 52 week high of $69.28. The stock has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.03 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $59.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Sanmina ( NASDAQ:SANM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 30th. The electronics maker reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. Sanmina had a net margin of 3.37% and a return on equity of 15.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share.

In other news, CFO Kurt Adzema sold 15,482 shares of Sanmina stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.30, for a total transaction of $949,046.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 69,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,251,216.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Kurt Adzema sold 15,482 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.30, for a total value of $949,046.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 69,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,251,216.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alan Mcwilliams Reid sold 8,616 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.30, for a total transaction of $562,624.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,344 shares in the company, valued at $2,112,063.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 33,371 shares of company stock worth $2,107,072. 3.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Sanmina in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Sanmina Corp. engages in the provision of integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics and after-market services. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Manufacturing Solutions (IMS) and Components, Products and Services (CPS). The IMS segment consists of printed circuit board assembly and test, final system assembly and test and direct-order-fulfillment.

