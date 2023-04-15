SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) Position Lessened by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System lowered its holdings in shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 136,122 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 9,900 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in SEI Investments were worth $7,936,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in SEI Investments by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,645,954 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $701,203,000 after acquiring an additional 260,417 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in SEI Investments by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,293,623 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $308,702,000 after acquiring an additional 52,265 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in SEI Investments by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,454,070 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $71,322,000 after acquiring an additional 6,105 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in SEI Investments by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,418,169 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $85,388,000 after acquiring an additional 41,915 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 7.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,348,443 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $66,141,000 after buying an additional 89,432 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.45% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SEIC shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on SEI Investments from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on SEI Investments in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler started coverage on SEI Investments in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective on shares of SEI Investments in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SEI Investments presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.80.

In other news, Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 35,936 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.39, for a total transaction of $2,277,983.04. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 8,905,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $564,526,808.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 35,936 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.39, for a total transaction of $2,277,983.04. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 8,905,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $564,526,808.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Sarah Blumenstein sold 24,454 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.25, for a total value of $1,497,807.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,447 shares in the company, valued at $394,878.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 235,523 shares of company stock valued at $13,928,946 over the last three months. Company insiders own 25.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SEI Investments stock opened at $58.09 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $58.61 and its 200-day moving average is $57.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.80 billion, a PE ratio of 16.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.02. SEI Investments has a 12-month low of $46.30 and a 12-month high of $64.69.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The asset manager reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $456.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $456.18 million. SEI Investments had a return on equity of 26.69% and a net margin of 23.88%. SEI Investments’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. Analysts expect that SEI Investments will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

SEI Investments Co engages in the provision of investment processing, investment management and investment operations platforms. It operates through the following business segments: Private Banks, Investment Advisors, Institutional Investors, Investment Managers, and Investments in New Businesses. The Private Banks segment provides outsourced investment processing and investment management platforms to banks and trust institutions, independent wealth advisers and financial advisors worldwide.

