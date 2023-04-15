Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI) Shares Sold by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System cut its stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 92,630 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Selective Insurance Group were worth $8,208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 79.8% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 392 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Selective Insurance Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Selective Insurance Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Selective Insurance Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 37.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 747 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. 83.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Selective Insurance Group in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Selective Insurance Group from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on Selective Insurance Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Selective Insurance Group from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Selective Insurance Group from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.17.

Selective Insurance Group Price Performance

Shares of SIGI opened at $94.79 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.78, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $97.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. Selective Insurance Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.81 and a 12 month high of $103.61.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46. The firm had revenue of $952.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $965.14 million. Selective Insurance Group had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 6.25%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.56 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Selective Insurance Group, Inc. will post 6.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Selective Insurance Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. Selective Insurance Group’s payout ratio is currently 33.90%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director John Burville sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.17, for a total transaction of $2,003,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,638,271.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director John Burville sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.17, for a total transaction of $2,003,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,638,271.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Vincent M. Senia sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.79, for a total value of $698,530.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,984 shares in the company, valued at $1,295,673.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Selective Insurance Group Profile

Selective Insurance Group, Inc is a New Jersey insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. The Standard Commercial Lines segment offers insurance products and services to commercial customers, such as non-profit organizations and local government agencies.

Featured Articles

