Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) Stake Boosted by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Rating) by 14.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,113 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,620 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Semtech were worth $606,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SMTC. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Semtech during the first quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Semtech by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,486 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 1,089 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Semtech by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 180,638 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,525,000 after buying an additional 3,874 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in Semtech by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 23,975 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,662,000 after buying an additional 2,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Semtech by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,160,578 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $496,515,000 after buying an additional 257,224 shares in the last quarter. 96.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SMTC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Semtech in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Semtech from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 31st. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Semtech from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Semtech in a report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Semtech from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.08.

SMTC opened at $21.65 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 22.55, a P/E/G ratio of 9.11 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.27. Semtech Co. has a fifty-two week low of $21.07 and a fifty-two week high of $65.51.

Semtech Corp. engages in the manufacture and supply of analog and mixed signal semiconductor products for high-end consumer, enterprise computing, communications, and industrial equipment. The firm operates through the following business segments: Protection, Signal Integrity, and Wireless & Sensing.

